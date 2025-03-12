The top Turkish exporters' body appointed on Wednesday Celal Kadooğlu, the chairperson of the Southeastern Anatolia Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters Association, as the chair of the new Syria desk that would gather all sectors exporting to the country.

Established within the scope of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), the desk is expected to start its activities in a short time, according to Kadooğlu's statement.

Exports to Syria rose by 32.7% in the first two months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $342 million, with the share in Türkiye's total exports approaching 1%.

In a written statement, Kadooğlu stated that they would commence their activities by establishing a board of directors that would cover all sectors exporting to Syria in a short time.

He noted that Syria has an important place among the neighboring countries to which Türkiye exports the most, adding: "I have been assigned to ensure the establishment of the Syria Desk, which will operate within the TIM and cover all sectors exporting from Türkiye to Syria."

"We will establish an inclusive board of directors that will cover all of our sectors, primarily automotive, ready-made clothing and textile, white goods, agriculture and food products, which are among Türkiye's most important export sectors."

He also mentioned that all economic topics and issues related to Syria will find shape at the Syria Desk and that inter-institutional relations will be conducted through this table.

Trade between Türkiye and Syria plummeted during years of civil war under the ousted regime of Bashar Assad. It increased over the years but never achieved pre-2011 levels.

Following the fall of Assad, Turkish authorities expressed readiness to support the recovery and rebuilding of the war-torn neighboring country.

Notably, authorities sent a technical team to Syria last month to begin work on restoring Damascus International Airport. The flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) also relaunched flights to the Syrian capital earlier in January.