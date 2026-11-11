State-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S. energy services firm Baker Hughes to develop Türkiye's geothermal energy potential, Energy and Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Wednesday.

The deal was signed on the ⁠sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in the southern city of Antalya after Bayraktar met Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli, the minister said on the social media platform X.

Bayraktar did not provide any financial details.

The potential across Türkiye will be assessed ⁠using data held by TPAO and the country's General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), he said.

They will then explore ⁠opportunities for commercial-scale development at suitable well locations, he added.

Bayraktar said he hoped ⁠the step would make a strong contribution to Türkiye's goals of ⁠diversifying its energy resources and further strengthening its energy supply security.