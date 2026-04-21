U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has left her post following allegations of misconduct, the Trump administration said Monday, marking the third Cabinet-level departure in recent months after Trump fired his embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.

"Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. "She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

He said Keith Sonderling, the current deputy labor secretary, would become acting labor secretary in her place.

Chavez-DeRamer’s departure follows reports that began surfacing in January that she was under a series of investigations. The news outlet NOTUS was the first to report her resignation Monday.