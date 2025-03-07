President Donald Trump on Friday warned of imposing new sanctions and tariffs on Russia in response to its attacks on Ukraine, just days after halting U.S. aid to Kyiv to encourage diplomatic negotiations.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a cease-fire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he added.

Trump’s warning followed major Russian drone and missile strikes Friday on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration suspended U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a heated dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Feb. 28, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy during a televised White House meeting, accusing him of failing to show gratitude for billions of dollars in U.S. military support.

Trump has since faced sharp criticism from allies and domestic opponents who accuse him of siding with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The United States recently voted alongside Russia and against European allies on United Nations resolutions calling for an end to the war without reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Trump also spoke by phone last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin in what was described as an initial step toward resuming normal relations and rolling back sanctions imposed under former President Joe Biden following the Ukraine invasion.