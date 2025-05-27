Oil refiner Tüpraş once again claimed the first spot on the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO) "Top 500 Industrial Enterprises" list, the association said on Tuesday.

Production-based sales of Tüpraş reached TL 651.6 billion ($16.7 billion) in 2024, ISO said in a report detailing the performance of top enterprises for the last year.

The results of the research were announced in a news conference by Erdal Bahçıvan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of ISO.

Tüpraş has long maintained the top position on the list, also ranking first in 2023 and 2022.

Carmaker Ford Otomotiv came in second with TL 356 billion, and was followed by Star Rafineri at nearly TL 202 billion.

Another carmaker, Toyota Otomotiv, claimed the fourth spot with production-based sales at TL 169 billion liras, while Istanbul Altın Rafineri A.Ş. ranked fifth at TL 166.6 billion.

Oyak-Renault Otomobil Fabrikaları A.Ş. followed with TL 159.4 billion, and appliances maker Arçelik with TL 133.3 billion.

Iron and steel producer, Iskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş., which ranked 12th in the research for 2023, rose to 8th place with TL 110 billion in sales from production last year, while Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları, which operates in the same field, ranked 9th with TL 103.7 billion, up one place on the list.

Hyundai Motor Türkiye Otomotiv A.Ş. ranked 10th with TL 103 billion, rising three places on the ladder, respectively.