A cooperation agreement was signed between Türk Eximbank and Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the official export support agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The signing of the deal occurred amid the 2022 spring meeting in Istanbul of the International Association of Export Credits and Investment Insurers, also known as Berne Union, of which Türk Eximbank became a member in 1994.

During the four-day meeting, new trends in the world of export credit and credit insurance were discussed.

Türk Eximbank General Manager Ali Güney met with other leading companies in the sector to improve the existing cooperation between Türk Eximbank and to evaluate new opportunities.

The said agreement aims to provide co-financing for projects involved in the export of goods and services in both countries, as well as sharing information between institutions.

It also covers cooperation in insurance services, co-insurance and reinsurance areas.

At the meeting, it was reported that Turk Eximbank continues to follow the developments in the world closely and continues its efforts to serve Turkey's exports with a more inclusive and diversified product range by improving its existing cooperation network at every opportunity.