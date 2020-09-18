Turkey is the third least-affected country – after China and South Korea – by the coronavirus pandemic according to OECD statistics, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Friday.

"We will do even better with our strong economy," Albayrak tweeted.

He expressed gratitude to all health care workers, and workers who continue to manufacture despite the outbreak.

The OECD reduced its global economic contraction forecast, announced as 6% in June, to 4.5%. For 2021, the growth forecast was reduced from 5.2% to 5%.

The report pointed out an upward revision for the economies of China, the U.S., Turkey and European countries for 2020, while a downward revision was made for the economies of the countries that have been hard hit by the outbreak in recent weeks, including Argentina, India and Mexico.