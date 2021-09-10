Turkey wants to further develop business relations with Azerbaijan, the country’s trade minister pledged Friday.

"Trade relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are very good. We want to develop this further," said Mehmet Muş, who is in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to attend the Turkic Council's 10th meeting of ministers in charge of the economy.

Noting that Turkey has a strong manufacturing capacity, Muş said: "The economies of Azerbaijan and Turkey are not rivals, but complementary to each other."

"Although the current trade ties are 'good,' they are 'not enough.' We will strive to increase this," he added.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.