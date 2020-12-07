Turkey’s president on Monday said the government is determined to make the country a center for domestic and international investors by offering low risk, high confidence and satisfactory earnings.

“In the upcoming period, we will further improve the investment environment with additional reforms in this area,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the virtual International Investors Association (YASED) summit.

He said the government has launched new reforms in law, democracy and the economy in order to create a better investment environment without excluding anyone.

The remarks follow the president’s recent pledges for a new economic approach as he announced the government would launch comprehensive reforms in the economy and judiciary.

He had said the country would undertake reforms on investment, production, export and employment in the days to come.

In this framework, top Turkish officials recently kick-started negotiations with key business leaders in the country.

Noting the strong economic growth rate achieved in the third quarter, Erdoğan said it is a testament to the country’s successful recovery period from pandemic-induced problems.

The economy fared much better than its peers in the July-September quarter, in a stronger-than-expected rebound from a contraction in the spring.

Driven by fiscal stimulus and the lifting of virus-related lockdowns, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, after contracting by 9.9% in the previous three months when lockdowns were imposed to curb the initial COVID-19 wave.

“We evaluate the strong growth rate that we achieved in the third quarter as a testament of our country’s success in this process,” Erdoğan said.

He added that the Turkish economy is growing successfully, unlike other countries that are experiencing a recession.

“In the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 ranking, we have jumped 27 places in the last two years alone,” Erdoğan noted.

Direct investments to the tune of $220 billion (TL 1.72 trillion) made in Turkey since 2002 represent the trust of international entrepreneurs, he added.

“‘Come and see Turkish hospitality,’ I tell investors across the world,” he said, adding that Turkey offers significant advantages, especially for international investors seeking an alternative to the Asia-based manufacturing network.

“I would like to emphasize that in 18 years, we do not and have never seen international entrepreneurs as ‘foreign’ investors,” the president said.