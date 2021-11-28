Pistachio exports from Turkey in the January-October period of this year have exceeded the export figure of last year by 33%.

Some $118.9 million worth of pistachio exports were made in 2020, according to the compilation of the Southeastern Anatolian Exporters' Association (GAIB) data by Anadolu Agency (AA), while in the first 10 months of this year $158.2 million worth of pistachios were sold to markets abroad.

During the most current period, 15,126 tons of pistachios were exported to 103 countries, including Canada, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Morocco, Japan, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Cuba and Russia.

Italy took the lead among the countries that Turkey exports the most pistachios to. Turkey sold $38.8 million worth of pistachios to this country in the first 10 months of this year. Germany followed Italy with $27.5 million and Israel with $9.3 million.

Şanlıurfa Commodity Exchange Board Chairperson Mehmet Kaya told AA that southeastern Şanlıurfa province, which has the highest number of pistachio trees in Turkey, has again secured the top place in pistachio production.

Emphasizing that the vital importance of agriculture-based production has become much clearer due to the worldwide drought and pandemic, Kaya stated that efforts to increase agricultural production should continue.

“It is very pleasing that the export figures of pistachio exceeded last year in the first 10 months of 2021," Kaya said. "We expect these export figures to rise even higher by the end of the year. The high export figures are very important for the development of our country's economy and the increase in trade volume.”

“We want our producers to increase production by supporting all agricultural activities, and to reach even better points in export figures,” he said.

Explaining that their efforts are continuing in Şanlıurfa, Kaya said they are working to provide a licensed pistachio warehouse to the region.

“It is essential to establish a licensed pistachio warehouse in our province, which breaks records every year in terms of harvest,” he said.

Kaya said if they succeed in their plans, Şanlıurfa will be remembered as a city that makes a difference in terms of both our farmers, our traders and our country's economy.