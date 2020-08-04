Turkey’s consumer price inflation rate fell to a lower-than-expected 11.76% year-on-year in July, official data showed Tuesday, reversing two months of rising inflation as the economy continues to emerge from a coronavirus lockdown.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.58% in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

“We will continue with determination our fight against inflation, resolution to reach the target and the structural steps we will take in this regard,” Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Twitter, evaluating the data.

A Reuters poll forecast a monthly rise of 0.9%, while a group of 15 economists polled by Anadolu Agency (AA) predicted a 0.82% increase.

The polls saw annual inflation at 12.10% and 12.03% in July, respectively, after it rose to 12.62% in June.

The largest consumer price rises in July were in the transportation sector, with a rise of 2.44%, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 3.48%. Key food and non-alcoholic drink prices dropped 1.28%, the TurkStat data showed.

Economists had cited coronavirus-related disruptions to production as contributing to the expected dip in year-on-year price rises.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) – which has held its policy rate at 8.25% since June, citing rising prices – last week raised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% from 7.4%.

As pandemic-related demand for goods gradually eases and things return to normal, “inflation will enter a falling trend beginning in July,” the bank’s governor Murat Uysal said.

For the year-end, the Reuters poll’s median inflation estimate of 10 economists was 10%.

The producer price index rose 1.02% month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 8.33%, the data showed.