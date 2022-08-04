The net profit of Turkey's banking sector leaped 400% from a year earlier to TL 169.15 billion ($9.42 billion) in the first half of the year, the banking watchdog said on Wednesday.
As of end-June, sector loans totaled TL 6.3 trillion while the sector's capital adequacy ratio was 18.05%, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) data showed.
The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio of loans was 2.49% as of June.
In the same period of last year, this rate was recorded as 3.66%.
The capital adequacy ratio and the core capital adequacy, meanwhile remained the same from the same period of the previous year, at 18% and 14%, respectively.
