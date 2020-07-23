The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday extended its current pause and decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged as the economy rebounds after the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank had halted a nearly yearlong easing cycle last month against a background of rising inflation.

At the seventh meeting of the year, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left its one-week repo rate at 8.25% for a second month, in line with the forecasts of economists.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had expected no cut in the rates. Surveys by Bloomberg and Anadolu Agency (AA) also forecasted no changes in rates.

The bank had previously cut its policy rate in nine consecutive meetings from a level of in a muscular bid to stimulate the economy and more recently to counter the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Pointing to coronavirus developments which substantially weakened global growth in the second quarter, the bank statement stressed that despite a partial recovery in global economic activity in the third quarter thanks to normalization steps, uncertainty in the global economic recovery remains high.

It reiterated that demand-driven disinflationary effects will become more prevalent in the second half of the year, but risks on the end-year projection are considered to be on the upside due to recent developments in inflation.

Inflation climbed more than expected to 12.62% year-on-year in June, official data showed, after it edged up to 11.39% a month earlier. Month-on-moth, consumer prices rose 1.13%.

In April, the central bank trimmed its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% from a previous forecast of 8.2% and has said, "disinflationary effects will become more prevalent in the second half of the year."