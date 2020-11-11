Turkey's current account balance posted a $2.4 billion deficit in September, the country’s central bank revealed Wednesday.
The figure was a $2.8 billion surplus in the same month last year and down from a $4.6 billion deficit the previous month, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said.
Bringing the 12-month rolling deficit to $27.5 billion as of September, the current account deficit was below market expectations.
The figure was lower than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $2.7 billion.
An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey on Monday also showed that economists expected a deficit of $2.7 billion.
A group of 19 economists' estimates for the month ranged between $2.2 billion and $4.5 billion.
The survey showed the end-2020 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $32.7 billion.
In 2019, Turkey's current account surplus was $1.67 billion.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.