Local production of toys has gained momentum in the past years, decreasing the exports in the sector, which it has only revived now that the coronavirus outbreak began, causing shortages in worldwide exports and supply chains.

Turkey Toys Cooperative (TOY-KOOP) Chairman Ender Mıcık told Anadolu Agency (AA) Wednesday that domestic toy production in the country saw serious acceleration after the COVID-19 pandemic caused shortages in toy imports and the rise in prices of imported products.

Mıcık said wholesalers and retailers are turning toward domestic products and thus the market is working fast and at a high capacity.

He noted that an organized industrial site in northwestern Turkey’s Kırklareli province is also expected to be established, which will gather the sectoral manufacturers together.

"When we ensure clustering at the site, it will become a world-renowned center for the toy industry," Mıcık said.

Attracts foreign investment

Mıcık further stressed that overseas-based large companies are willing to invest in Turkey's sector, however, he noted, it is a bit difficult for now to provide them with results as the local producers work in full capacity and thus cannot support contract manufacturing.

He also highlighted a change in the form of production in the Turkish toy sector, which has now leaned toward high value-added products such as remote-controlled cars.

According to a report compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, Turkey’s toy imports have decreased by 54.4% in the last five years. The country had imported $267.9 million (about TL 1.8 billion) worth of toys in 2019, while the figure in 2015 was $588.2 million.

Meanwhile, exports rose by 19% in the period in question, reaching $140 million in 2019 from $117.6 million in 2015.