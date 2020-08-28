Turkey's economic confidence index surged 4.4% month-on-month, hitting 85.9 in August, according to the country's statistical institute Friday.

The figure rose from 82.2 in July thanks to improvements in subreadings of the real sector, services and retail trade, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The real sector confidence index saw the highest rise in August, up 5.8% to 105.2.

It was followed by the services and retail trade confidence subindices, which rose 5.7% and 0.2%, respectively, during the same period.

"On the other hand, consumer confidence index decreased by 2.2% and became 59.6 and construction confidence index decreased by 2.3% and became 85.0 in August," TurkStat said.