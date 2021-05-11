Turkey’s industrial output jumped 16.6% year-on-year in March, official data showed on Tuesday, far exceeding forecasts and expanding for an eleventh consecutive month after slowing sharply last year due to initial measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.7% in March on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said (TurkStat).

In a Reuters poll, the year-on-year growth in output was forecast at 12.5%. An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey expected the production to rise 13.8% annually.

The index has been posting monthly increases since May 2020 and rising annually since June 2020, according to TurkStat.

On a monthly basis and by sub-sectors, the mining and quarrying index was down by 1.7%, while the manufacturing and electricity-gas-steam-air-conditioning supply indices increased by 0.3% and 7.3%, respectively, in March.

Annually, all sub-sectors posted increases, electricity-gas-steam-air-conditioning supply by 11.9%, mining and quarrying by 14.8% and manufacturing by 17.2%.

In February, the adjusted industrial output indices on a monthly and annual basis were up 0.2% and 8.9%, respectively.

Many Turkish factories halted operations a year ago, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded. Output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before recovery began in June.

The second-half rebound in activity helped the economy expand 1.8% in 2020, one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction, thanks to a state lender-led credit boom mid-year.

Economists expect growth to return to near 5% this year, although much could depend on how the early-season rise in coronavirus cases affects the key tourism season.

In the first quarter of 2021, industrial production grew 12.3% year-on-year, the data also showed.

The data left the lira little changed and 0.4% weaker at 8.302 against the dollar.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures in December but manufacturing and the broader economy was unaffected.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in March prompted Ankara to revive curbs on people’s movement and some business activities, but manufacturing has been exempted from the lockdowns and closures.