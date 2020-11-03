Turkey’s annual inflation increased to 11.89% in October, up from 11.75% in September, the country's statistical body said Tuesday.

The inflation rate in October 2019 stood at 8.55%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Month-on-month, the consumer price index (CPI) surged 2.13%.

The highest annual price increase was recorded in miscellaneous goods and services with 27.4% last month, TurkStat said.

In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, the median estimate for inflation in October was 11.90%, with forecasts ranging between 12.46% and 11.64%.

The median expectation for the monthly rate was 2.1%, with estimates between 2.65% and 1.9%.

A group of 17 economists polled by Anadolu Agency (AA) last week expected annual inflation to hit 11.76% and monthly inflation to reach 2.01%.

Turkey's inflation rate has fallen by 0.26 percentage points over the course of this year, having started out at 12.15% in January.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) last week raised its 2020 inflation forecast by more than three percentage points.

The bank forecasts the CPI to end the year at 12.1%, up from a previous forecast of 8.9%.

The upward revision was driven by the higher course of exchange rates, output gap and food prices.

The bank also revised upward annual inflation for next year to 9.4% from 6.2% before stabilizing to around 5% in the medium term.

As laid out in Turkey's New Economic Program (NEP) announced by the government this September, the country's inflation rate target is 10.5% this year, 8% next year and 6% in 2022.