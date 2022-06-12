The ready-to-wear and apparel industry in Turkey broke an all-time export record in the first five months of this year with exports totaling $8.8 billion between January and May.
According to the data of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Turkey's exports increased by 15.2% in May compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to $19 billion. It was the highest May export figure achieved in the country’s history.
In the January-May period of this year, exports increased by 20.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $102.5 billion. The annualized export value, on the other hand, reached $242.6 billion.
The ready-to-wear and apparel industry, which made exports of $1.3 billion in May 2021, achieved $1.33 billion with an increase of 3% in the same period of this year.
The sector made exports of $8.8 billion in January-May 2022, with an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period of 2021.
Some $906 million of the sector's exports last month was made from Istanbul. Northwestern Bursa province followed Istanbul with $112.1 million and western Izmir with $94.2 million.
Last month, the country with the highest export sales in the ready-made clothing and apparel sector was Germany with $217 million. Germany was followed by Spain with $181 million and the United Kingdom with $135 million.
Looking at the country groups to which the most exports were made last month, European Union countries ranked first with $817 million, other European countries with $179 million, followed by Middle East countries with $105 million.
According to TIM data, the ready-made clothing and apparel industry, which exported to 174 countries and regions last month, received a 7.1% share of the country's total exports in the same period.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.