The ready-to-wear and apparel industry in Turkey broke an all-time export record in the first five months of this year with exports totaling $8.8 billion between January and May.

According to the data of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Turkey's exports increased by 15.2% in May compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to $19 billion. It was the highest May export figure achieved in the country’s history.

In the January-May period of this year, exports increased by 20.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $102.5 billion. The annualized export value, on the other hand, reached $242.6 billion.

The ready-to-wear and apparel industry, which made exports of $1.3 billion in May 2021, achieved $1.33 billion with an increase of 3% in the same period of this year.

The sector made exports of $8.8 billion in January-May 2022, with an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period of 2021.

Some $906 million of the sector's exports last month was made from Istanbul. Northwestern Bursa province followed Istanbul with $112.1 million and western Izmir with $94.2 million.

Last month, the country with the highest export sales in the ready-made clothing and apparel sector was Germany with $217 million. Germany was followed by Spain with $181 million and the United Kingdom with $135 million.

Looking at the country groups to which the most exports were made last month, European Union countries ranked first with $817 million, other European countries with $179 million, followed by Middle East countries with $105 million.

According to TIM data, the ready-made clothing and apparel industry, which exported to 174 countries and regions last month, received a 7.1% share of the country's total exports in the same period.