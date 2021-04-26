All key sectors in Turkey posted a fall in confidence on a monthly basis in April, according to the TurkStat, the country's statistical authority, Monday.

Among all sub-indices, the retail trade sector index posted the largest monthly decline with 5.6% but it remained above the threshold level at 103.1 this month, the TurkStat data showed.

The decrease was driven by a fall in the current volume of stocks and business activity sales expectations over the next three months.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within the range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The construction sector confidence index slipped 3.1% from last month to 77.3 in April, as both current overall order books and employment expectations over the next three months declined.

The services confidence index reached 105.5 in April, going down by 2% from March as demand turnover over the past three months and expectations for the coming period worsened.