Turkey's seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence index increased by 8.5%, 9.3% and 33.1% month-on-month in the service, retail trade and construction sectors, respectively, in June, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The service sector confidence index, which was 51.1 in May, reached 55.5 in June with the recent rise. The business status sub-index of the service sector also increased by 2.9% in the last three months to 38.2. In the period in question, the sub-index measuring demand for services rose by 3.6% to 40.5, while the sub-index indicating expectations for the demand for services in the next quarter increased by 13.7% to 87.8.

The seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index increased by 9.3% in June, reaching 86.4. In the retail trade sector, the business volume sales index increased by 17% to 48.6 in the last quarter compared to the previous month. The current commodity stock sub-index fell by 5.6% to 113.7. The sub-index measuring business volume-sales expectations was revised to increase by 28.9% to reach 96.8.

The construction sector confidence index rose to 78 in June from 58.5 in May. Compared to the previous month, the sub-index indicating the current level of registered orders in the construction sector increased by 48% to 59.1.