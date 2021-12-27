The confidence in Turkey's key sectors decreased in December compared to last month, the country's statistical authority said Monday.

Among all sub-indices, the construction sector index posted the largest monthly decline with 3.9%. This stemmed from a fall in current overall order books and total employment expectation over the next three months.

Calculated from the monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The services confidence index reached 118.8 in December, dropping by 0.5% from November as the business situation and demand-turnover over the past three months worsened.

The retail trade sector confidence index slipped 0.4% from last month to 121.5 in December, as both current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectation over the next three months declined.