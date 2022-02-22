Turkey's retail trade, construction and services sectoral confidence levels declined in February, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday.

The retail trade sector index posted the highest decline this month with a fall of 3.8%. The retail trade confidence index dropped to 119.8 in February, compared to 124.4 in January.

Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for construction and services were down by 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively, month-over-month in February.

All subindices of the retail trade sector posted declines, while the business activity-sales index over the past three months posted the highest drop of 5.9%.

The construction sector index was 82.7 this month, down from 85.5 in January.

Subindices of current overall order books and total employment expectations were down by 3.7% and 3%, respectively, in the month.

The services sector index decreased to 118.7 from 120.2.

While the business situation and demand-turnover subindices over the past three months saw declines in February, the demand-turnover expectation index for the next three months increased 0.3%.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of zero to 200. The indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.