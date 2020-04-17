Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $122.5 billion as of the end of February 2020, the nation's central bank revealed Friday.

Turkey's external debt stock – maturing within one year or less – rose by 0.9% in February, compared to the end of 2019, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

Official figures revealed that the currency breakdown of the debt stock is composed of 48.8% U.S. dollar, 29.6% euro, 14.1% Turkish lira and 7.5% other currencies.

Banks' short-term external debt stock increased by 1.6% to $57.1 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt stock increased by 3.4% to $57 billion in the same period.

The rest of the amount – some $8.4 billion – belonged to the CBRT.

"From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 5.6% to $26.4 billion."

"And the short-term debt of private sector decreased by 2.8% to $87.7 billion compared to the end of 2019," the bank said.

The CBRT noted that short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad went down 12.7% to $6.8 billion.

"FX deposits of nonresidents (except the banking sector) within resident banks decreased by 0.1% in comparison to the end of 2019, recording $21.1 billion."

"And FX deposits of nonresident banks recorded $13.7 billion, increasing by 0.4%," it said.

The bank also said that nonresidents' Turkish lira deposits surged by 13.4% and recorded $15.5 billion in the same period.