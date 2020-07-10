The unemployment rate in Turkey slipped to 12.8% in April, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.
The figure was down 0.2 percentage points from the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
April's jobless rate was also down from a month earlier when the figure was 13.2%.
The number of unemployed persons age 15 and older hit 3.8 million in April, decreasing 427,000 on an annual basis.
Non-agricultural unemployment declined by 0.1 percentage points to 14.9% in the same period.
