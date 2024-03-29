Turkish Airlines (THY), Türkiye's national flag carrier, resumed flights to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Thursday after a pause of around a decade.

The first aircraft was greeted at the Mitiga International Airport by Libyan officials and Türkiye's Ambassador to Libya Kenan Yılmaz.

Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi expressed happiness about resuming flights at a ceremony.

"As Turkish Airlines, we feel the excitement of connecting continents, this time in Tripoli, the capital of Libya," he said. "We are happy to have resumed flights to Libya, with which we have historical ties."

With the developing market and increasing demands, Türkiye's flag carrier will continue to bring cultures together in Africa as well as other continents, said Ekşi.

He noted that the company believes the importance of tourism and trade will increase on the African continent in the medium and long term with developing and changing industrial investments.

Turkish and Libyan officials cut a ribbon at the Mitiga International Airport to mark Turkish Airlines' resumption of flights to Libya, March 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Turkish Airlines customers can travel from Istanbul to Tripoli starting from $379 and from Tripoli to Istanbul from $299 between March 28 and May 31 on tickets purchased between March 23 and May 15.

The flag carrier will operate flights to Tripoli on Boeing B737-78D aircraft three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Libyan Transport Minister Muhammad Salem Al-Shahoubi thanked the Turkish government for its efforts to resume Turkish Airlines' flights to Libya.

"Turkish Airlines' first flight to Mitiga International Airport presents an assurance for all international organizations in civil aviation, and it is a sign of stability for Libya," he said.

He also wished that Turkish Airlines would start flights to other airports in Libya as well.

Ambassador Yılmaz said the flight marks a "historic milestone" for the two countries' relations.

He said that Turkish Airlines is planning to start flights to Benghazi and Misrata in the future as well.

Yılmaz said the two countries are determined to improve their bilateral relations in all areas.

Officials pose for a photo at the Mitiga International Airport to mark Turkish Airlines' resumption of flights to Libya, March 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Türkiye has been one of the main backers of the Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli, and has consistently voiced its support for Libya's unity and integrity.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country split into rival factions in 2014 between eastern-based Gen. Khalifa Haftar and his illegitimate forces backed by Egypt and the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Türkiye's support for the Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces' offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli. This led to a period of stability, which resulted in the formation of a unity government.

In the current situation, Türkiye suggests that an election, reflecting the will of the Libyan people, should be held to establish a long-lasting and stable government in the country.