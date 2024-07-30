Türkiye exported $7.2 billion worth of automotive subindustry products in the first half of the year, up 1.1% compared to the same period last year, according to the data compiled recently by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Subsidiary industry products accounted for 40.9% of total automotive exports, which stood at $17.7 billion in the first six months of this year.

In addition, Türkiye exported $5.5 billion worth of passenger cars to 80 countries in the first half of 2024, according to the data from Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB).

When looking at the countries specifically, Germany had the largest share in subindustry exports.

The outbound shipments to the country stood at nearly $1.6 billion in the first six months of the year, down 6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Exports to the United States, the second country in the ranking, increased by 18.4% to $491 million.

France listed third, with an increase of 8% year-over-year and $441 million worth of subindustry products from Türkiye in the first six months.

Regarding the countries where subsidiary industry producers export, Italy ranked fourth with $435 million and Russia ranked fifth with nearly $420 million respectively.

The data also revealed that from January through June, the sector saw the largest increase in the volume of exports to Romania, with a 71.2% surge on an annual basis, from $221 million to $379 million.

In the same period, shipments to the U.K. dropped slightly by 0.2% to $362 million, placing it at seventh spot on the list. Meanwhile, exports to Spain were down by 7.3% compared to a year earlier, at $332 million.

Poland ranked ninth with an increase of 5.8% and $313 million in January-June 2024, while Belgium ranked 10th with a decrease of 3.5% and $169 million compared to the same period last year.