Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Friday said it fined 18 banks around TL 102.1 million (nearly $15 million) for carrying out transactions against its orders.

The BDDK said the fines were handed out after examining “the complaints by individual and commercial customers conveyed to our institution during the period of battling the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The watchdog did not name the banks but said an inquiry was ongoing with regards to complaints.

The BDDK earlier this month also fined 15 banks a total of $2.84 million over transactions that violated the watchdog’s instructions.