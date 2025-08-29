Türkiye's banking sector saw its net profits rise by more than 37% year-over-year in the first seven months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The net profits totaled TL 479.2 billion ($11.84 billion), the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said, a 37.4% increase from a year ago.

Total assets of the sector reached TL 40.7 trillion as of the end of July, the data showed. Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, surpassed TL 20 trillion, a 25% growth from a year earlier.

Deposits, the largest liabilities item, totaled TL 23.48 trillion, marking a 24.3% increase from the same period of 2024.

The sector's net interest revenues stood at TL 809.12 billion in the January-July period.

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio – the higher the better – was at 18.2% by the end of July.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans – the lower the better – stood at 2.18%. That compared to 1.78% at the end of 2024.

As of the end of July, 66 state/private/foreign lenders. including deposit banks, participation banks and development and investment banks, operated in the Turkish banking sector.

The sector had 211,168 employees serving at 10,811 branches in Türkiye and overseas.