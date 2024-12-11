The representatives of the Turkish business community, including some of the top associations, remain hopeful for Syria's future following the fall of the regime of Bashar Assad, pointing to a "window of opportunity" although cautioning it might be too early to be sure about the situation in the war-torn southeastern neighbor.

Mustafa Gültepe, head of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Syria entered a new era this week, and while it is difficult to guess the course of events, he said he hoped this era would bring peace and tranquility to the region.

He said Syria is a highly significant market for Türkiye, given the two countries share a border of some 900 kilometers (560 miles).

"We started working toward increasing our foreign trade volume of $1.4 billion in 2008 -before the (2011) civil war – to $5 billion, and although the war hurt our efforts, Turkish exports to Syria continued," he said.

"Turkish exports to Syria in 2011 totaled $1.6 billion, but this figure dropped the next year to $498 million due to the civil war. However, we managed to reach and exceed the $2 billion limit in the 2021-2023 period, and this year, Turkish exports to Syria reached $1.9 billion in January-November, up 4.6% annually," he added.

Gültepe said the grain sector had the largest share of Turkish exports to Syria, with $457 million, followed by the chemicals sector with $151 million, electronics with $126 million, steel with $117 million, and aquaculture products with $88 million.

"A peaceful Syria with a stable administration will positively contribute to exports in almost every sector," he said.

"Infrastructure in Syria almost completely collapsed throughout the civil war, and it will be rebuilt. I think the Turkish construction sector, with its immense experience around the world, can play a key role in the process," he added.

'Great window of opportunity'

Abdulhamit Akçay, vice chairperson of the Turkish Cement, Glass, Ceramic and Soil Products Exporters' Association, told AA that it is too early to be sure about the situation yet.

"If everything goes well, a great window of opportunity will be opened, especially for the construction and construction materials sectors in the coming period," he said.

Akçay noted that Syria retained its importance in cement exports even during the civil war.

"We talk about annual exports of around 1.5 million tons despite the civil war, thanks to Türkiye's efforts to create new life in the region while fighting terrorism," he said.

"Türkiye would certainly be the most effective player in the region considering its sacrifices over the last decade, and it will be the most important country in Syria's reconstruction, though something like that won't happen overnight, in that political stability needs to be established and a government needs to be formed," he added.

Akçay estimated that 50-60 million tons of cement would be needed to replace the infrastructure destroyed by the civil war, with a minimum of 10 years required for this, stressing the need for new export ports as existing ones may not suffice.

He also highlighted that while reconstruction efforts for Türkiye's earthquake-stricken region will continue without interruption, the cement production capacity will be used for Syria's reconstruction.

Hospitality facilitates economic ties

Kazım Taycı, chair of the Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters Association, said that during the civil war, Türkiye showed unparalleled hospitality to Syrians, which will now facilitate communication, especially with Syrians who have learned Turkish.

"Türkiye will play the most important role in the reconstruction of Syria and the economic, industrial and agricultural development of its people and it is natural since Syria has a border neighboring Türkiye," he said.

Çetin Tecdelioğlu, chair of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association, meanwhile told AA that Syria will need support in energy, food, health and education in the coming days and that it is critical to stop terrorism in the region and bring peace.

"I think that Türkiye will be the right partner to take on these issues, especially in the iron and steel fields," said Tecdelioğlu.

He said the formation of a government is crucial before the association can monitor Syria's needs closely.

"Armature, hardware, aluminum, ferrous and non-ferrous metals are sectors that need to have an order since these have direct effects, and relevant ministries need to be formed, and for this, Türkiye will be the solution partner, though we need to see stability in Syria first and foremost," he noted.

He said Türkiye's iron, steel and sheet metal exports to Syria in the first 11 months of the year topped $25.5 million.

He added that Türkiye's exports of aluminum totaled $6.83 million, copper $2.2 million, kitchenware $23.5 million, construction industry $250.1 million, metal casting $19.3 million, armature $8.1 million, hardware $56.2 million, and metal packaging $3.5 million.