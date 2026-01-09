One of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom's venture capital arm TT Ventures has taken a group of Turkish startups to this year's edition of the world's largest technology fair, seeking to deepen their access to international investors and tech partners.

The presence of TT Ventures-backed startups at this week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas is part of Türk Telekom's efforts to position local startups more firmly in global technology and capital markets, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"We do not limit our investment approach to financial support; we consider it a national and strategic responsibility to highlight our country's technology production power in global competition by supporting domestic startups in every sense," Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said.

Through its acceleration program TT Ventures Pilot, Turk Telekom provides startups with mentoring, seed funding, office and infrastructure support, and access to its corporate customer base and global investor network.

Since its launch more than a decade ago, the program has supported 131 startups, providing a total of $3.2 million in direct funding and investment. Of those companies, 78 have gone on to raise $58 million from domestic and international investors, according to the company.

TT Ventures itself has invested in 38 startups to date.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

"The portfolio value of Pilot graduate startups we have supported has exceeded $600 million. In addition to all this, we provide our local startups with opportunities to grow on a global scale, serving as a bridge that connects them with the international startup and investment ecosystem," Şahin said.

Participating in the world's most prestigious technology events, such as the CES, is of great importance for carrying the potential and innovation competence of our startup ecosystem to the global arena, he added.

"The local startups supported by TT Ventures met with the world's leading technology companies and the global investor ecosystem at the fair this year. We will continue to contribute to Turkish startups establishing direct contact with global investors, developing new collaborations, and ensuring a stronger representation of Türkiye's entrepreneurship ecosystem on the world stage."

Şahin said Türk Telekom’s Silicon Valley office also plays a central role in connecting Turkish founders with global technology ecosystems.

This year's CES was held between Jan. 6–9 under the theme "AI Everywhere." It brought together major technology companies, startups and venture funds from around the world.

Startups backed by TT Ventures, including Ulak, Egaranti, Nara, Archi's Academy, Macellan and Team Procure, were among the Turkish companies showcasing their products to global investors and corporate partners at the event.