The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) on Thursday kept its one-week repo rate, also known as policy rate, unchanged in compliance with market expectations in its last meeting ahead of the presidential runoff.

The bank kept its policy rate stable at 8.5% after holding it steady in the month before as well. It last cut it by 50 basis points in February to support economic activity after massive earthquakes hit the country’s south.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently leading the polls ahead of the election runoff scheduled for May 28.

Erdoğan fell just short of the 50% threshold needed to win the vote outright in the first round on May 14. He will face Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joint candidate of the six-party opposition Nation Alliance.

Meanwhile, the Erdoğan-led People’s Alliance won a comfortable majority in the parliamentary election, which also took place 10 days ago.

Economists expected the bank to hold its benchmark one-week repo rate at 8.5% for the third straight month.

An easing trend last year saw the monetary authority cut its key one-week repo rate by 500 basis points to counter an economic slowdown, before it held it at 9% in December and January. It justified the cuts by saying financial conditions must remain supportive to maintain growth in industrial production.

The bank further cut the benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points after the catastrophic Feb. 6 earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people and left millions homeless. It said the "measured" cut was "adequate" to support the recovery.

The bank left the key policy unchanged in March and April.

The government has pledged to stick to its low-interest rates policy, the core of its economic policies, in case of an election win.

It has favored lower borrowing costs as part of its economic program unveiled in 2021 to boost exports, production, investment and creation of new jobs