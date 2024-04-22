The consumer sentiment in Türkiye improved slightly in April, official figures shared on Monday showed.

The consumer confidence index ticked up 1.4% on a monthly basis in April, data calculated from the results of the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) showed.

The consumer confidence index, a vital benchmark for the overall economic situation in the country, soared to 80.5 this month, up from 79.4 in March, according to the data.

Sub-indices for the financial situation of household at present and the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months were down 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the index for the financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months hiked 5% month-over-month to 82.9.

The general economic situation expectation index over the next 12 months climbed 4.4% on a monthly basis to 78.1.

The consumer confidence index is calculated from survey results and evaluated within a range of zero-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the reading is above 100 and a pessimistic one when it is below.