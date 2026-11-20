Consumer confidence in Türkiye rebounded in November, rising 2.4% from the previous month as household expectations improved, official data showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index increased to 86.8 from 84.8 in October, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The recovery followed a 7.7% decline in October to the lowest level in nine months.

The index also exceeded the 85.0 recorded in November 2025.

Households' expectations for their financial situation over the next 12 months improved, with the corresponding sub-index rising 3.4% month-on-month.

The sub-index measuring expectations for the general economic situation over the same period increased 2.9%.

Meanwhile, assessments of households' current financial situation edged up 0.04% from October.

Expectations for spending on durable goods over the next 12 months also improved, with the relevant indicator rising 2.5%.

The consumer confidence index is calculated through a monthly survey conducted jointly by TurkStat and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

The index measures consumers' assessments of current economic conditions and their expectations for the near future.

It ranges from zero to 200, with readings below 100 indicating a pessimistic outlook.