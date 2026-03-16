The Turkish delight trade saw a positive momentum in the recent period, with sales topping the $150 million level over five years, according to a report on Monday.

The traditional delicacy continues to sweeten palates in many countries, particularly in the United States and Europe, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) suggested, adding that $150.4 million worth of Turkish delight was sold over the past five years.

Turkish delights, alongside candies, chocolates and other desserts, become an indispensable part of holiday celebrations each year.

As citizens increase their shopping ahead of the Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holiday, Turkish delight, one of the traditional flavors of Turkish culture, ranks among the most popular sweets purchased.

In addition to strong domestic demand, Turkish delight is also among the delicacies that attract interest abroad. Produced in a wide variety of flavors including pistachio, almond, hazelnut, rose, orange, chocolate, cream and plain, Turkish delights leave a lasting taste in many countries.

Positive contribution to foreign trade

According to official data, Türkiye saw a steady rise in sales of this delicacy in recent years.

Türkiye exported $26.1 million worth of Turkish delight in 2021 and saw this figure rise further to $28.6 million in 2022, $29.8 million in 2023, and $32.1 million in 2024, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Last year, exports increased 5.4% year-over-year to $33.8 million.

As a result, Türkiye exported $150.4 million worth of Turkish delight between 2021 and 2025. Imports during the same period totaled $189,948, resulting in a foreign trade surplus of $150.2 million for the product over five years.

In January this year, Türkiye exported $2.6 million worth of Turkish delight, while imports were minimal and recorded at $1,632.

Strong demand in U.S., West Europe

The countries showing the greatest demand for Turkish delight during this period were the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Over the five years, Türkiye sold $27.9 million worth of Turkish delight to the United States. Exports to Germany meanwhile, totaled $19.7 million, while $19.1 million worth was shipped to the United Kingdom.

In January this year, these countries again ranked at the top of export destinations. Exports amounting to $411,493 were registered in the United States, $352,954 to Germany, and $232,794 to the United Kingdom.

Mustafa Kahveci, head of a local bakers and confectioners' chamber in the capital Ankara, said that tradespeople selling Turkish delight and confectionery are continuing their holiday preparations.

Kahveci noted that Turkish delight, one of the traditional treats offered to guests, receives demand from both domestic and international markets.

Emphasizing the product’s long history, he said: "Turkish delight is exported to European and Middle Eastern countries. Our producers currently export to 10 countries, and the volumes are not insignificant. Turkish delights are also very popular abroad."

Deyiş Tecer, a producer of Turkish delight, confectionery and halva, said they have continued manufacturing and sales at their family shop, inherited from his grandfather, since 1979.

Tecer noted that they offer more than 50 varieties of Turkish delight to consumers.

"We diversified our product range by producing with fresh seasonal fruits. Many varieties are preferred, but during the holiday period, people tend to choose familiar products," he explained.

"Our hazelnut, pistachio and plain Turkish delights are more popular during Eid. Mixed assortments are also in demand as gifts. We receive orders from abroad as well and send products to Gulf countries," he added.