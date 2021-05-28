The economic confidence index in Turkey fell 1.3% month-on-month in May, official data showed on Friday.

The index slipped 1.3% from April to 92.6 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The decline stemmed from deteriorations in all sub-indices except construction.

Consumer confidence posted the largest decline of 3.6%. The reading for retail trade and services went down by 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Real sector confidence index was marginally down by 0.3% from a month ago.

Construction was the sole sub-index in the positive zone, increasing 3% month-on-month in May.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It slipped 5.1% in April this year as new restrictions were imposed to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.