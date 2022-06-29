Turkish enterprises sold industrial products worth TL 4.2 trillion ($471 billion) both in the country and abroad in 2021, official data revealed Wednesday.

In 2020, the figure was TL 2.5 trillion ($356 billion), the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. The average U.S. dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was 8.9 and 7.02 in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Basic metal products had the largest share among sub-items last year with 14.2%, followed by food products (12.4%) and textile (8.4%).

Among technology products, high-technology products' share was 3% in 2021, low and medium-low technology products corresponded to 71.3% and medium-high technology products accounted for 25.6%.

When industrial products were classified by Main Industrial Groupings, intermediate goods' share was 50.3%, while consumer nondurables and energy's shares were 21.4% and 5.6%, respectively.

Last year, the country produced 1.06 million units of automobiles, 12.08 million units of refrigerators and freezers, 1.17 million units of gas boilers, 243.58 million tons of ready-mixed concrete and 5.41 billion of medicaments.

Some 8.35 billion masks, 73.2 million liters of cologne and 55.26 million kilograms of disinfectant were sold in Turkey.