Turkish exporters have managed to achieve yet another monthly record in May, the country's trade minister said Thursday.

Foreign sales jumped 15.2% year-over-year to $19 billion last month, Mehmet Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce the preliminary trade data.

“We have continued our strong performance in exports in May as well,” Muş said. “In 2022, we reached the highest monthly export values in all of the first five months.”

Imports rose 43.8% from a year ago to $29.7 billion last month, the minister said, with energy accounting for a whopping $6.9 billion.

That pushed the foreign trade deficit to a fresh record high of $10.7 billion, a 157% increase from a year ago.

The January-May exports jumped 20.4% year-over-year to $102.5 billion, while imports were up nearly 41% to $145.74 billion, the data showed.

Foreign trade volume increased by 31.6% from a year ago to $248.24 billion.