Turkey’s exports have increased by 19.8% year-over-year in March to reach $22.7 billion (TL 334 billion), the nation's trade minister announced Monday.

Mehmet Muş said the export figure hit an all-time high for the month of March.

The country's imports in March amounted to $30.9 billion, with $8.4 billion of this amount coming from energy imports, he noted.

The country's energy imports on a value basis increased by 156% year-on-year in March due to the sharply increased energy prices in the recent period, the minister said.

The export-import coverage ratio was 73.4% in March, while it was 95% excluding energy imports.