Türkiye’s exports of flour to its southern neighbor Syria are expected to reach 400,000 tons this year, increasing 23% on an annual basis, according to a recent statement from the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM).

Türkiye produces 15 million tons of flour every year despite having an annual capacity of 32 million tons, the association said.

The country has a 23% share in the global flour trade and it held its leading position for a decade now.

Erhan Günhan Ulusoy director of IAOM Eurasia, said in a statement that Türkiye’s flour exports are expected to increase in the coming months, noting the importance of Syria as the country’s demand for basic food increased after the end of the war.

Ulusoy stated that Türkiye’s flour exports to Syria totaled 267,000 tons in 2023, increasing to 326,000 tons last year.

He highlighted that flour exports saw an increase of 41% year-over-year in January, reaching 32,000 tons in the first month of the year, and said that Türkiye’s flour stocks are sufficient for Syria’s ever-increasing flour demand, expecting 400,000 tons of flour exports to Syria in 2025.