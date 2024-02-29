Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met within the scope of the G-20 finance ministers’ meeting held this week in Brazil's Sao Paulo.

During the meeting, Şimşek was accompanied by Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan, according to the data obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to the statement made by the U.S. Treasury Department, Yellen met with Şimşek and Karahan as part of the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held in Sao Paulo.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

The meetings focused on economic policies, inequalities and sustainable development gathered finance ministers, deputy ministers, presidents and vice presidents of G-20 central banks in Brazil.

While the importance of bilateral relations was emphasized at the meeting, the officials also discussed "how Türkiye and the United States can work together to solve important regional problems, including the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the implementation of sanctions in this context."

"I met with Minister Mehmet Şimşek to discuss how Türkiye and the United States can work together to address crucial regional issues. I also stressed the enduring importance of our bilateral relationship," Yellen wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Since taking the post of finance minister following last year's elections, Şimşek came together with Yellen on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers meeting in New Delhi last July.

During the gathering that will run through Friday, Şimşek was expected to hold multiple bilateral meetings with his counterparts, according to an earlier report by AA.

Since last June and the shift to more conventional policymaking, Türkiye's top economy officials have held a series of meetings to acquaint the international community with policies and the new medium-term program targeting sustainable growth, unveiled last September.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with international investors and fund managers in London earlier this week, sharing views on Türkiye's 2024 outlook, macro policies and investment climate.