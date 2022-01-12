Turkey's total exports of furniture, paper and forestry products in 2021 reached $7 billion (TL 96.62 billion), increasing by 25.7% compared to 2020, according to the figures released by the Istanbul Furniture, Paper and Forest Products Exporters Association.

The export of furniture, which is the largest share in the sector, increased by 23.9% to $4.28 billion.

While the exports in December totaled $714.5 million in furniture, paper and forest products, furniture accounted for $430.9 million.

Turkey exported mostly to the United States, Germany, England, Iraq and Israel in the furniture sector in 2021. In this period, the most exported products were bedsteads and cradles for children, armchairs, chairs, wooden furniture for dining and living rooms, metal furniture and sofas that could be turned into beds.

Ahmet Güleç, the chairperson of the Federation of Furniture Associations (MOSFED), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the industry is extremely satisfied with the last year's exports and that it entered 2022 with high motivation.

'Turkey broke a record in exports in 2021'

"Turkey achieved an incredible acceleration in exports in 2021 and broke a record," said Güleç, noting that the furniture industry also increased its contribution to this momentum.

Güleç said that industrialists have fulfilled all their responsibilities to increase the share of the sector in world trade during this period.

"The entrepreneurial, investor and visionary structures of our manufacturers have contributed greatly to the approximately 23% increase in furniture exports. In addition, the increasing influence of our sector representatives in the world should not be underestimated. Thanks to the global recognition of our sector players, we are getting a larger and larger share from the world furniture trade day by day," he said.

'Exceeded export target set in January 2021'

Noting that the furniture sector not only offers its products to the world with exports but also opens up Turkey's furniture manufacturing, quality and design to the world, Güleç said, "We exceeded our export target of $4 billion that we set at the beginning of the year."

Güleç emphasized that the investments, design and R&D studies that the sector has conducted in the last 20 years have started to bear fruit. Güleç also said that 2022 will also be a year in which they will come to the fore in terms of investment, design, production and export.

Stating that they will lay the foundations for new success stories in 2022, Güleç said, "With the new year, we need to focus on new export targets. In 2022, we set our sights on exports of $6 billion in furniture and $9 billion in furniture, paper and forestry products. We will show that these figures are accessible."

"We will show what our industry can bring to the country's economy in 2022, as it has been doing for 20 years," he added.