The two co-founders and top executives of ⁠Germany's BioNTech will leave the COVID-19 ⁠vaccine maker by the end of 2026 to start again with a new company, the biotech firm announced on Tuesday.

CEO Uğur Şahin ​and Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci, the Turkish-German married couple ​behind ⁠the Western world's most commonly used immunization shot during the pandemic, said in a statement they were "ready to become pioneers again."

BioNTech said it had initiated a search for successors to ensure a smooth transition.

The new company will have distinct resources, operations and "funding options" to advance next-generation drugs based on mRNA, the same technology used for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Return to early discovery work

The departure marks a shift by the founders back toward exploration and early-stage development, breaking from Şahin's repeated ambitions in recent years to build a major pharmaceutical company.

BioNTech ⁠said ⁠its current drug development pipeline, including cancer therapies and the COVID-19 vaccine franchise, would be unaffected by the founders' plans to strike out on their own.

BioNTech, which developed and sold the COVID-19 shot with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, said it plans to contribute certain rights and mRNA technologies to the new company on an arm's-length basis in exchange for a minority stake and payments contingent on scientific and commercial achievements.

Founded in 2008, BioNTech has sought since ⁠the pandemic to emphasize its focus on experimental cancer treatments and show its success with Pfizer was not a one-off.

In a major step in those efforts, Bristol Myers Squibb last year agreed ​to pay up to $11.1 billion in a partnership to work on a next-generation ​cancer immunotherapy that could take on rival Merck & Co.'s best-selling drug Keytruda.

In a separate statement, BioNTech reported a net loss of 1.14 billion euros ($1.33 ⁠billion) ‌for last ‌year, compared with a loss of 665 euros in ⁠2024.

Still, despite continued spending on new drug ‌development, the commercial success of the coronavirus shot has left BioNTech with reserves of cash and financial ​securities of 17.2 billion euros as ⁠per the end of 2025.

The vaccine has also ⁠received the highest scientific recognition: Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko in 2023 was among two ⁠winners of the ​Nobel Prize for Medicine for her work on mRNA and her contributions to BioNTech's COVID vaccine.