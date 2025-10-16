Turkish house sales saw a new monthly record this year, last month, with over 150,000 units sold across the country, official data showed on Thursday, affirming the strong trend in the residential sector despite inflation and elevated borrowing costs.

Some 150,657 houses exchanged hands in September, up 6.9% year-over-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The figure marked the highest recorded this year, after the previous record of 143,219 units sold in August.

Istanbul again topped the list of provinces with most sales (24,119) and was followed by the capital Ankara (13,417) and Izmir (8,544).

In the January-September period, house sales surged by 19.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.12 million.

Mortgaged house sales increased by 34.4% in September on an annual basis to 21,266 units.

In September, 47,117 houses were sold for the first time, accounting for a 31.3% share of all house sales. Secondhand house sales, meanwhile, increased by 7.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, hitting 103,540 units. Second-hand sales had a 68.7% share of all house sales.

House sales to foreigners decreased by 7.7% compared to September 2024 to 1,867 units, TurkStat said. They held a 1.2% share of all sales in the month.

The provinces with the highest number of house sales to foreigners were Istanbul with 744, and the southern provinces of Antalya with 557 and Mersin with 124, respectively.

From January through September, sales to foreigners dropped by 12.6% on a yearly basis to 14,944 units.

In September, the most house sales by nationality were made to citizens of Russia with 267, Iran with 202 and Iraq with 146.