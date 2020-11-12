Turkish Parliament passed an employment shield package that entails a comprehensive plan to support employment and revive economic activity, especially for sectors worst hit by the pandemic, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a tweet late Wednesday.

According to the law, the government will allocate several types of stimuli to assist employers and employees in the challenging pandemic period.

One of these measures sees the government provide premium support to private sector employers who create additional employment compared to the previous year.

Premium support will continue for the employment of women, young people and those with vocational qualification certificates.

The bill was prepared as a broader stimulus package by the Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

Turkey previously banned layoffs to offset business closures and unemployment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers were barred from laying off workers except in unconscionable circumstances to protect those lacking job security while mitigating the outbreak’s effects on the economy.

Under the allowance to bail out firms amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the government has paid 60% of staff salaries within the ranges of TL 1,752 ($226) and TL 4,381 for companies that apply and are approved.

Ankara also paid a daily allowance of TL 39.24 for three months to workers forced to take unpaid leave.