Turkey's salmon exports increased by 132% in 2021 compared to the previous year and reached $130 million (TL 1.8 billion).

Rainbow trout, which is grown in farms in the Black Sea and marketed as "Turkish salmon," has gained importance in Turkey’s aquaculture sector.

The export of this product, which was $56 million in 2020, increased by 132% in 2021 and reached $130 million. Exports on the basis of quantity increased from 12,000 tons to around 22,800 tons, which made the increase around 85%.

While the average export price of Turkish salmon was $4.56 per kilogram in 2020, it increased by 25% to $5.72 per kilogram in 2021.

In this period, the Aegean region also increased its share in the country’s overall salmon exports. The amount of exports made through the Aegean Exporters' Association, which was around $20 million in 2020, increased by 111% last year to $43 million.

Ufuk Atakan Demir, member of the Board of the Aegean Fisheries and Animal Products Exporters' Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkish salmon is particularly found in the Black Sea, and that the breeding of this fish, which started about five years ago, is increasing every year, and that a production of 60,000 tons is targeted for 2022.

Demir stated that Turkey is at the beginning of the road in salmon production and that production will increase further, adding that Turkish salmon also find a place in the world market besides the salmon coming from Norway and Chile.

Pointing out that Turkish salmon is no different from the ones produced in Norway and Chile in terms of nutritional value, Demir said they expect $250 to $300 million revenue this year.

Russian took the lead in 2021’s exports, while the Turkish producers also export to the United States, European countries, Japan and several other countries in the Far East.