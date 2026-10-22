Türkiye's exports of seafood products to China have jumped in the first nine months of the year, reaching around $18 million as protocols signed between the two countries last year helped boost shipments.

Last October, protocols that would allow the export of seafood were signed between Türkiye and China.

With these protocols, the inspection and health conditions to be applied for the export of seafood to China, whether caught or farmed, were determined. Thus, a significant step was taken to facilitate the entry of Turkish seafood, mainly salmon, gilt-head bream, and sea bass, into the Chinese market.

Accordingly, an increase was observed in seafood exports to China following the signing of the protocols, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) citing Aegean Exporters’ Associations (EIB) data.

During the January-September period last year, the export value stood at $6.22 million. In the same period this year, it soared by 190% to around $18 million.

The quantity of exported seafood also rose by 153%, from 627 tons to 1,588 tons.

Turkish salmon, tuna exports stand out

Looking at details of exports, Turkish salmon sales to China increased by 93% year-over-year in the first nine months of this year to $5.45 million. The quantity of Turkish salmon shipped to this country jumped from 433 tons to 861 tons.

While there were no tuna exports during the same period last year, this year 291 tons were sold, bringing in some $4.55 million in revenue.

Sea cucumber exports climbed 138% to $3.64 million, and frozen snail exports rose by 133% to $1.99 million.

Ufuk Atakan Demir, chair of the Aegean Fishery and Animal Products Exporters’ Association, told AA that aquaculture in Türkiye has reached a significant scale in recent years.

"China has a large population. For our seafood sector, China is an important market," he said.

"We want to strengthen our presence in this market and bring more of our products to Chinese consumers. We consider the two protocols signed between the two governments last year as important steps in this regard," he added.

Increasing market share

Demir also expressed satisfaction with the first results and the overall picture in exports following the protocols.

He noted that rising sales in a large market like China mean new opportunities for both producers and exporters.

"We want to turn these opportunities into regular orders and long-term commercial relations," he suggested, underlining the importance of closely following the expectations of the market.

"By maintaining quality, meeting the required health standards, and providing regular product supply, we can secure a stronger position in this market. Our goal is to maintain the increase in exports for the rest of this year and in the coming years, and to sell even more products to China next year," he further said.

"We see the current figures as an important beginning. By evaluating our product diversity and production capacity, we want to increase our market share in China."