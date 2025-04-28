Turkish pop star Derya Uluğ amused her followers on social media on Sunday by sharing an unexpected wardrobe mix-up involving her boyfriend, Asil Gök, and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

According to Uluğ, Gök, also a musician, had recently left a pair of trousers at a tailor, only to discover that his pants had been mistakenly swapped with those belonging to Şimşek.

“My trousers ended up with Mehmet Şimşek, and his trousers ended up at our house. We currently have Mehmet Şimşek’s trousers at home,” Gök explained with a laugh in a video shared by Uluğ on Instagram.

The singer captioned the post, “This could only happen to you.”