A Turkish steelmaker announced Wednesday 1,000 new job openings at a time when businesses globally are announcing pay cuts and employee layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tosyalı Holding is hiring for its $1 billion (TL 6.7 billion) investment in the steel industry in Turkey's southern province of İskenderun.

The firm also donated TL 5 million ($750,000) to the country's National Solidarity Campaign to aid the fight against the pandemic.

Tosyalı Holding is a global iron/steel giant with 25 manufacturing plants across three continents. It employs over 10,000 people.

At least 812 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Turkey and more than 38,000 infections have been confirmed.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 83,600 and over 308,700 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

As entire cities are under lockdown, businesses are suffering globally pushing millions of people toward unemployment.