Turkey’s benchmark stock index hit new all-time high at 1,342.49 points, up 1.28%, at Thursday close.

Starting the day at 1,334.67 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 17.02 points over the midweek's close of 1,325.47 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,326.06 and 1,343.93 points – 69 stocks on the index rose, 27 fell and four were flat compared with the previous close.

The Turkish lira also firmed after weakening to 8 per dollar on Wednesday. It was up 0.57% and traded at 7.8832 against the greenback at 7:10 p.m. local time.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around TL 989.6 billion ($124.6 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of TL 27.5 billion.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti BBVA, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and the leading iron and steel producer Kardemir.

Logo, a major software producer, was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while stocks of frozen foods producer Kerevitas dropped the most with 2.49%

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,807.00 by market close, down from $1,808.35 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $48.08 per barrel as of 6:10 p.m. local time (3:10 p.m. GMT) on Thursday.